MILO Plans Four-Day Extravaganza at Berkeley for Free Speech Week

Former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO appeared Friday on Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125 to discuss his upcoming Berkeley Free Speech Week event.

“I want to talk about free speech week,” Breitbart Edit0r-In-Chief Alex Marlow stated, “which is coming up and I don’t want to call it your revenge on Berkeley, I’m specifically not going to call it that.”

“It’s not about vengeance it’s about justice!” MILO interjected.

Marlow continued, “So people know that I’m a Berkeley graduate and I had a lot of experience on the campus, and I was active with campus politics and stuff like that. You’ve really seen it go from where right of center views were not appreciated, it was just the beginning of the era where people get shouted down for voicing right of center views, and now we are at the point where there are literally antifa riots if a conservative dares to give an opinion on a campus like this, so MILO has created free speech week.”

“Well, as many people will remember from February… I was chased out in an armoured SUV from an underground car park, it was very exciting,” MILO explained. “I was chased out of UC Berkeley by these armed mobs, which actually aren’t a joke, because they caused $100,000 dollars worth of damage to UC Berkeley, $500,000 dollars worth of damage to downtown Berkeley. People got pepper sprayed in the face, beaten up in the streets while the police did nothing, we’re familiar with these scenes now.”

“I was the first, but I wasn’t the only one this year to be effectively banned from speaking at Berkeley as a result of the universities policing policies,” he continued. “It happened to David Horowitz who is a hero to many in the conservative movement and a very mild mannered gentleman and a sweet guy; Ann Coulter, twelve-time New York Times best-selling author, also prevented from speaking by UC Berkeley’s inconsistently applied security and policing policies.”

“So I’ve rounded up everybody that was prevented from speaking at Berkeley this year, plus a load of others, for a four-day extravaganza,” MILO explained. “Each of the four days is going to be dedicated to one of the major threats to free speech in America today, so the first one is feminism awareness day, the second one will be Islamic peace and tolerance day, third one is called Zuck 2020 about Silicon Valley–”

“Right,” interrupted Marlow, “Zuck 2020 as in Zuckerberg, who’s going to be running for President in 2020, we believe.”

“I want to see Zuckerburg v. West,” said MILO, “I want Kanye to run for the Republicans. If Kanye runs for the Republicans then I may vote if I’m allowed to by then.”