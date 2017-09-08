Report: Imran Awan May Have Left Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Laptop for Police to Find

The Daily Caller reports Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s indicted former IT staffer Imran Awan may have planted her laptop for police to easily find, along with a letter to the U.S. Attorney.

The Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak reports, “U.S. Capitol Police found the laptop after midnight April 6, 2017, in a tiny room that formerly served as a phone booth in the Rayburn House Office Building.”

“Alongside the laptop were a Pakistani ID card, copies of Awan’s driver’s license and congressional ID badge, and letters to the U.S. attorney. Police also found notes in a composition notebook marked ‘attorney-client privilege,'” Rosiak explained. “The laptop had the username ‘RepDWS,’ even though the Florida Democrat and former Democratic National Committee chairman previously said it was Awan’s computer and that she had never even seen it.”

The full police report, which was published by The Daily Caller, explained the incident:

On 4/6/2017 at 0021 hours, with the building closed to the public, AOC informed USCP Rayburn offices of an unattended bag in the phone booth on the 2nd floor. The officer received the open-contents visible bag and prepared a found property report. While reviewing the inventory of the bag contents, the officer found #1 a Pakistani ID card with the name Mohommed Ashraf Awan

#2 a copy – not original – of a drivers license with name Imran Awan

#3 a copy (front and back) of his congressional ID

#4 an Apple laptop with the homescreen initials ‘RepDWS’

#5 composition notebooks with notes handwritten saying ‘attorney client privilege’ and possibly discussing case details below

#6 loose letters addressed to US Attorney of DC discussing the apparent owner of the bag being investigated. Approximately 3-4 months ago officer was requested by SAA as police presence of 4 individuals being interviewed, including the bag owner. It is unknown to the officer whether he is still employed.

Awan, who worked as Wasserman Schultz’s IT vendor and served top congressional Democrats, was arrested in July while trying to flee the United States.

As previously reported by Breitbart News’ Ian Mason, “The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Luke Rosiak, who has been spearheading this story since February, reported in May about Wasserman Schultz’s appearing to threaten Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa with ‘consequences’ if he did not return a laptop Awan owned that his officers had seized.”

Rosiak described the move as inexplicable. Other House Democrats had started dumping Awan around the same time, but Wasserman Schultz stuck with him, despite his reported banning from the House IT network over the investigation. Despite declaring bankruptcy in 2012, Awan wired $283,000 ahead to two people in Faisalabad, Pakistan, before making his break.

“Imran Awan is a calculating person who made great efforts to cover his tracks, both electronically and physically,” Rep. Louie Gohmert told The Daily Caller. “Placing that laptop with his personal documents, which may well incriminate him, those he worked for, or both, in the dead of night in a House office building, was a deliberate act by a cunning suspect, and it needs to be investigated.”

