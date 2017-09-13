Hillary: ‘1984’ Teaches Public Should Trust ‘Leaders, The Press, Experts’ Who Know What’s Good for Them

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to misinterpret the message behind George Orwell’s 1984 in her new book What Happened.

In her book, Clinton references Orwell’s classic dystopian novel to argue that American citizens should rely on, and not question, their “leaders, the press [and] experts.”

“Attempting to define reality is a core feature of authoritarianism. This is what the Soviets did when they erased political dissidents from historical photos,” declared Clinton in What Happened. “This is what happens in George Orwell’s classic novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, when a torturer holds up four fingers and delivers electric shocks until his prisoner sees five fingers as ordered.”

“The goal is to make you question logic and reason and to sow mistrust toward exactly the people we need to rely on: our leaders, the press, experts who seek to guide public policy based on evidence, ourselves,” she continued, seemingly misinterpreting Orwell’s message. “For Trump, as with so much he does, it’s about simple dominance.”

Users on Twitter quickly criticized the bizarre interpretation, questioning whether Clinton had actually read the book.

Bizarre misreading: @HillaryClinton thinks the lesson of Orwell's 1984 is that you should trust experts, leaders and the press pic.twitter.com/7rPbrq11fV — JamesHeartfield (@JamesHeartfield) September 12, 2017

With all that other stuff I just said, let me add: Hillary Clinton either didn't read 1984, or didn't understand it. https://t.co/wmBtKWMvNq — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 13, 2017

In her book, Clinton blamed numerous groups and individuals for her presidential campaign loss, including Russia, the media, former FBI Director James Comey, WikiLeaks, Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Party, and Facebook.

Clinton also slammed women who refused to vote for her, claiming she cannot give them “absolution,” and at one point declared, “I thought I’d be a damn good President.”

