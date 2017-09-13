Milo: UC Berkeley ‘Spreading Fear, Uncertainty’ to Undermine Free Speech Week

UC Berkeley has threatened former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ Free Speech Week, which is due to take place at the college later this month, claiming organizers haven’t “completed the critical steps” to host the event.

According to Politico, Dan Mogulof, the assistant vice chancellor for communications of the college, claimed the organizing group “still has not completed the critical steps” necessary to host the event officially.

advertisement

“The conservative students’ group had said it planned speeches from Sept. 24-27 at Sproul Plaza, Zellerbach Hall and other major locations on campus, but it has failed to provide requested information needed to provide security for the events, ‘nor has it confirmed the list of speakers and when they intend to schedule events with those speakers,'” they continued.

In a post on Facebook, Milo dismissed rumors that the event would not go forward, declaring, “UC Berkeley assistant vice chancellor Dan Mogulof is spreading rumors that Free Speech Week might be canceled. Ignore him, it’s fake news.”

“Ironically, Berkeley is fighting Free Speech Week the same way they fought against Mario Savio’s Free Speech Movement in the 60’s — by spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Mogulof has a long history of hostility, leaks and lies when it comes to conservative speakers,” he accused. “His efforts will not be successful, and Berkeley Free Speech Week will a fabulous, and peaceful, celebration of free speech including more than 20 speakers from diverse viewpoints. Our efforts are moving ahead at full speed to put together the best free speech event Berkeley has ever seen.”

Milo added in the post that he will be “sparing no expense, including a 16-man Navy SEAL security detail for me and our speakers.”

“UC Berkeley has claimed that this will be a year of free speech, but they’ve quickly gone back to their old tricks,” Milo concluded. “They seem committed to the course of excluding speakers who don’t share their progressive authoritarian mindset from campus. It won’t fly, there is too much at stake for America, and too many eyes on both the university administration and the city of Berkeley. Berkeley Free Speech Week will go on no matter what Berkeley says. Nothing will deter us. We will not yield.”

The current revealed lineup of Berkeley Free Speech Week includes Milo, Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon, Breitbart News Editor-In-Chief Alex Marlow, author and commentator Ann Coulter, writer David Horowitz, and activist and commentator Pamela Geller.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, who was revealed to be a member of far-left antifa group By Any Means Necessary on Facebook, has urged UC Berkeley to cancel Milo’s free speech week, citing likely violence from left-wing activists.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.