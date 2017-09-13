OK Cupid Partners with Planned Parenthood to Filter Out Pro-Life Users

Popular dating service OkCupid has partnered with Planned Parenthood to “enable daters to find folks who support” the abortion provider.

OkCupid announced the partnership in an image posted on Twitter which read, “I would never date someone who doesn’t support Planned Parenthood. (OkCupid makes it easy to find them.)”

We're partnering with @PPFA to enable daters to find folks who support #PlannedParenthood with #IStandWithPP profile badges pic.twitter.com/kTo6lEoaqP — OkCupid (@okcupid) September 13, 2017

According to a report, the platform will attempt to filter out users by making their views on the organization public in their profile pictures.

“The badge will read ‘#IStandWithPP’ and will be prominently displayed on the profile of every OkCupid member who has publicly responded ‘no’ to the question ‘Should the government defund Planned Parenthood?'” the report claimed.

In a statement, OkCupid’s CMO Melissa Hobley declared the company was “really exciting because it enables us to help people connect on the issues that matter to them.”

“In this current climate, this matters more than ever when it comes to finding ‘your person,'” Hobley claimed. “We know that Planned Parenthood is driving conversations, support and education that millions care about. When we looked at the data, we saw that our community on OkCupid was talking about Planned Parenthood…so we decided to make it easy to find the folks who cared about the same thing.”

Dawn Laguens, Executive Vice President of Planned Parenthood, also released a statement, claiming, “Knowing your prospective date supports equal rights, access to reproductive health care and the best, evidence-based sex education is undeniably sexy, and OkCupid’s new Planned Parenthood badge will let users see that immediately.”

“At Planned Parenthood, we are continually looking for innovative approaches to get people the information and care they need to lead healthy lives and achieve their goals,” she continued. “Whether that’s on their phones or in a health center.”

