Full Lineup of Milo’s Berkeley Free Speech Week Revealed

The full lineup of former Breitbart News Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ Free Speech Week at UC Berkeley has been revealed.

The list now includes columnist Katie Hopkins, author and journalist Mike Cernovich, professor Jordan Peterson, political scientist Charles Murray, former Google employee James Damore, Blackwater Founder Erik Prince, street artist SABO, The Gateway Pundit’s White House Correspondent Lucian Wintrich, journalist Chadwick Moore, author Michael Malice, Breitbart London Editor and author Raheem Kassam, activist and journalist Ariana Rowlands, author Lisa De Pasquale, political commentator Heather Mac Donald, Fox News analyst Monica Crowley, and congressional candidate Stelian Onufrei.

Free Speech Week will also reportedly include performances from Joy Villa and former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones.

The newly announced additions are on top of the previously revealed speakers, which include Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon, Breitbart News Editor-In-Chief Alex Marlow, author and commentator Ann Coulter, writer David Horowitz, commentator and activist Pamela Geller, and Milo himself.

The speakers will be split into four days, each with a different theme.

Sunday, September 24 will be “Feminism Awareness Day” and will feature Miss Elaine, Lucian Wintrich, Lisa De Pasquale, Chadwick Moore, and Milo.

Monday, September 25 will be “Zuck 2020” and will feature Heather Mac Donald, Monica Crowley, SABO, Professor Jordan Peterson, and James Damore, with a debate moderated by Milo.

Tuesday, September 26 will be “Islamic Peace and Tolerance Day” and will feature Michael Malice, Raheem Kassam, Katie Hopkins, Erik Prince, Pamela Geller, David Horowitz, and Milo.

Wednesday, September 27 will be “Mario Savio is Dead” and will feature Mike Cernovich, Charles Murray, Ariana Rowlands, Stelion Onufrei, Alex Marlow, Milo, Steve Bannon, and Ann Coulter.

“Our plan was to slowly release the names of our confirmed speakers over the next two weeks, but the reaction to our announcements of Steve Bannon and Ann Coulter was so huge that we decided to put out the full list,” declared Milo in a press release. “We still have plenty of surprises coming though! Berkeley Free Speech Week will be an amazing experience for people of all viewpoints to come together in a festival environment and freely exchange ideas.”

On Wednesday, Milo claimed UC Berkeley administrators were trying to spread fear and uncertainty surrounding the event.

In a post on Facebook, Milo dismissed rumors that the event would not go forward, declaring, “UC Berkeley assistant vice chancellor Dan Mogulof is spreading rumors that Free Speech Week might be canceled. Ignore him, it’s fake news.”