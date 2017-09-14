Leftists, Never-Trumpers Gloat over MAGA Voters’ DACA Dismay

Leftists and Never-Trumpers took to Twitter to ridicule President Donald Trump’s supporters after news broke Thursday night of a pro-amnesty deal struck with Democrat lawmakers — which many Trump voters saw as a broken campaign promise.
Amongst those poking fun at Trump’s base was Chicago Tribune humor columnist Rex Huppke, author M.J. Pack, and GOP strategist Rick Wilson.
Dear hardcore Trump supporters:
If you're upset about the #DACADeal, I'm happy to loan you my Liberal Tears mug.
Love,
– Rex pic.twitter.com/CAJecefwUd
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 14, 2017
It’s almost as if the lying buffoon you elected to office LIED to you #DACAdeal
— M.J. Pack (@megslice) September 14, 2017
Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton had a fittingly childish response:
Us reading the outraged & butthurt #DACADeal tweets from Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/3JqUigB7pG
— Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 14, 2017
Forbes contributor Josh Jordan tweeted:
Quick check on those Donald Trump supporters who passed on Rubio because he was too soft on immigration. Oops. pic.twitter.com/Vrcp9fN7kJ
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 14, 2017
New York Post columnist John Podhoretz called Rep. Steve King a “troglodyte buffoon” for saying the “Trump base is blown up” if the DACA deal was struck:
I drink your tears, you troglodyte buffoon. https://t.co/i6kS3Cx6Xg
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 14, 2017
Rick Wilson didn’t hold back in his opinion of Trump and his supporters:
It was a con. It was always a con. even people who thought they were in on the con were being conned.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 14, 2017
You know why? Because you elected a guy who has broken every promise he's ever made to his wives, his bankers, his partners, and to you.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 14, 2017
Raw Story reports that Wilson deleted a tweet saying: “I will continue to enjoy the taste of your ocean of tears.”
Seth Mandel, the op-ed editor at the New York Post, tweeted:
Me as Trumpers realize what just happened pic.twitter.com/gAymofz6uQ
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 14, 2017
Eric Owens of the Daily Caller crowed that Trump voters were experiencing “cuckolding”:
I believe that a concept known as "cuckolding" explains the intense psychological trauma which #MAGA Trump voters are currently suffering. https://t.co/aAYUTEEhDC
— Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) September 14, 2017
Comedian Michael Ian Black seemed elated that Trump had turned everyone against him with his latest decision:
This is beautiful. Democrats will always hate him and now his base will, too. https://t.co/6V6jbC8e4O
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 14, 2017
And Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief Ben Shapiro, formerly Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News, used multiple gifs to describe his thoughts:
Some Trump supporters tonight pic.twitter.com/KhXjcB2Co1
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2017
Morpheus: What if we elected a Republican…who was elected to stop Republicans from caving to Democrats…so he could cave to them? pic.twitter.com/xApNw8akdw
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2017
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com.
