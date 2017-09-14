Leftists, Never-Trumpers Gloat over MAGA Voters’ DACA Dismay

Leftists and Never-Trumpers took to Twitter to ridicule President Donald Trump’s supporters after news broke Thursday night of a pro-amnesty deal struck with Democrat lawmakers — which many Trump voters saw as a broken campaign promise.

Amongst those poking fun at Trump’s base was Chicago Tribune humor columnist Rex Huppke, author M.J. Pack, and GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

advertisement

Dear hardcore Trump supporters: If you're upset about the #DACADeal, I'm happy to loan you my Liberal Tears mug. Love, – Rex pic.twitter.com/CAJecefwUd — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 14, 2017

It’s almost as if the lying buffoon you elected to office LIED to you #DACAdeal — M.J. Pack (@megslice) September 14, 2017

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton had a fittingly childish response:

Us reading the outraged & butthurt #DACADeal tweets from Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/3JqUigB7pG — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 14, 2017

Forbes contributor Josh Jordan tweeted:

Quick check on those Donald Trump supporters who passed on Rubio because he was too soft on immigration. Oops. pic.twitter.com/Vrcp9fN7kJ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 14, 2017

New York Post columnist John Podhoretz called Rep. Steve King a “troglodyte buffoon” for saying the “Trump base is blown up” if the DACA deal was struck:

I drink your tears, you troglodyte buffoon. https://t.co/i6kS3Cx6Xg — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 14, 2017

Rick Wilson didn’t hold back in his opinion of Trump and his supporters:

It was a con. It was always a con. even people who thought they were in on the con were being conned. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 14, 2017

You know why? Because you elected a guy who has broken every promise he's ever made to his wives, his bankers, his partners, and to you. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 14, 2017

Raw Story reports that Wilson deleted a tweet saying: “I will continue to enjoy the taste of your ocean of tears.”

Seth Mandel, the op-ed editor at the New York Post, tweeted:

Me as Trumpers realize what just happened pic.twitter.com/gAymofz6uQ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 14, 2017

Eric Owens of the Daily Caller crowed that Trump voters were experiencing “cuckolding”:

I believe that a concept known as "cuckolding" explains the intense psychological trauma which #MAGA Trump voters are currently suffering. https://t.co/aAYUTEEhDC — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) September 14, 2017

Comedian Michael Ian Black seemed elated that Trump had turned everyone against him with his latest decision:

This is beautiful. Democrats will always hate him and now his base will, too. https://t.co/6V6jbC8e4O — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 14, 2017

And Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief Ben Shapiro, formerly Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News, used multiple gifs to describe his thoughts:

Some Trump supporters tonight pic.twitter.com/KhXjcB2Co1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2017

Morpheus: What if we elected a Republican…who was elected to stop Republicans from caving to Democrats…so he could cave to them? pic.twitter.com/xApNw8akdw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 14, 2017