Leftists, Never-Trumpers Gloat over MAGA Voters’ DACA Dismay

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 04: Supporters of President Donald Trump and people against his presidency stand near each other down the road from the Mar-a-Lago resort home of President Trump on March 4, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump spent part of the weekend at the house. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

by Lucas Nolan14 Sep 20170

Leftists and Never-Trumpers took to Twitter to ridicule President Donald Trump’s supporters after news broke Thursday night of a pro-amnesty deal struck with Democrat lawmakers — which many Trump voters saw as a broken campaign promise.

Amongst those poking fun at Trump’s base was Chicago Tribune humor columnist Rex Huppke, author M.J. Pack, and GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton had a fittingly childish response:

Forbes contributor Josh Jordan tweeted:

New York Post columnist John Podhoretz called Rep. Steve King a “troglodyte buffoon” for saying the “Trump base is blown up” if the DACA deal was struck:

Rick Wilson didn’t hold back in his opinion of Trump and his supporters:

Raw Story reports that Wilson deleted a tweet saying: “I will continue to enjoy the taste of your ocean of tears.”

Seth Mandel, the op-ed editor at the New York Post, tweeted:

Eric Owens of the Daily Caller crowed that Trump voters were experiencing “cuckolding”:

Comedian Michael Ian Black seemed elated that Trump had turned everyone against him with his latest decision:

And Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief Ben Shapiro, formerly Senior Editor-at-Large for Breitbart News, used multiple gifs to describe his thoughts:

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com.

