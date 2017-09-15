Austin Community College Professor Resigns After Tweeting ‘I’d Be OK If Betsy DeVos Was Sexually Assaulted’

Attorney and professor Robert Ranco has resigned from his teaching post at Austin Community College after tweeting he’d “be OK if” Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was sexually assaulted.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Attorney and Austin Community College Professor Robert Ranco wrote that he would “be ok if Betsy DeVos was sexually assaulted.” The tweet has since been archived.

advertisement

Ranco’s tweet came in response to DeVos’ announcement that she would be implementing changes on how universities handle sexual assault investigations. Specifically, DeVos is implementing changes that will ensure that those accused of sexual misconduct receive the due process rights they deserve.

Earlier this week, Ranco resigned from The Carlson Law Firm. He released an apology statement in which he called the tweet “a mistake.”

My tweet from Friday was a mistake. I take full responsibility from it. It was my mistake and nobody else’s and I apologize. I’ll be working continuously moving forward to make it for my mistake. I hope that Secretary DeVos and anyone else who was offended, impacted, shocked by my actions that they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.

Now, Ranco has resigned from his post as an adjunct professor of paralegal studies at Austin Community College. In a statement, the school wrote that Ranco’s tweet does not represent the college’s values. “The comment he posted on his personal social media page does not represent ACC’s vision, mission, or values,” the school’s statement read. “The college never condones sexual assault under any circumstance.”

Ranco released an apology to DeVos on Twitter. “I made comments directed at you that were absolutely inexcusable, and I am sorry for that,” he wrote. “I may disagree with your policies, but please know that I don’t believe anyone should ever be subjected to a sexual assault.”