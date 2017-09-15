Police Union Officials Slam Antifa Professor Who Tweeted He Was Proud to Teach ‘Future Dead Cops’

A professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City has come under fire after tweeting that he is proud to teach “future dead cops.”

Some of y'all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it's a privilege to teach future dead cops — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 23, 2017

John Jay College Professor Michael Isaacson, who is a self-identifying member of Antifa, is facing a backlash after tweeting it was a “privilege to teach future dead cops.”

“Some of y’all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops,” Professor Michael Isaacson tweeted on August 23. The tweet, which has not yet been deleted, has been archived.

“I was talking about police as an agent of control that is actually in less control of the public than it’s supposed to be,” Isaacson said, trying to explain away his tweet. “I don’t have a problem with individual police officers — I mean, I teach them — but I don’t like policing as an institution. Police officers are agents of that institution,” he added.

New York City’s largest police union is demanding that Isaacson face termination from his teaching post at John Jay College. “Michael Isaacson harbors total disdain for the active and future police officers that he teaches at John Jay College,” said Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.

“Recent media reports have revealed Mr. Isaacson’s disgusting anti-police attitudes and his gleeful embrace of political violence, including violence against police officers, as expressed in his own social media postings,” Mr. Lynch added. “It is absolutely outrageous that an individual who holds and expresses these views could be employed by any academic institution, much less one that counts an overwhelming number of New York City police officers as among its students, alumni and faculty members.”