Report: ISIS Plan to Attack Gay Nightclubs in Paris Foiled by Police

A terrorist plan to attack gay nightclubs in Paris, France, was foiled by French police this year, according to a report.

“Gérard Collomb told a National Assembly committee on Tuesday (12 September) that an attack targeting the LGBT community in the French capital had been thwarted on 22 August,” reported the International Business Times. “He said the planned ‘violent action’ targeted ‘Paris nightclubs, targeting in particular gay establishments’… Collomb gave no further details of the Paris plot, other than it was just one of 12 planned terrorist attacks foiled by French police and intelligence agencies since the beginning of the year.”

advertisement

In a statement, Collomb claimed, “The threat remains high,” adding, “What Daesh [Islamic State] wants is to divide the national community and create clashes between French people. This is the trap into which we must not fall.”

In June 2016, the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, was attacked by registered Democrat and Muslim Omar Mir Seddique Mateen, who had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State, ending with 49 fatalities and 58 injuries.

On the first anniversary of the incident in June, the mainstream media “made little to no mention of the fact that a jihadist, influenced by a radical Islamic ideology, was behind this crime,” according to Breitbart News’ Adelle Nazarian.

“Instead, most of the stories in the press have painted the incident as a generic form of ‘hate,'” Nazarian reported, pointing out that the New Yorker, USA Today, CNN, and the Washington Post all avoided mentioning Mateen’s Islamic beliefs.

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT news for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.