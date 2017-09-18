Survey: Half of Millennials Would Give Up Voting Rights to Pay Off Student Debt

Fifty percent of millennials claim that they would give up their right to vote if it meant wiping away their student debts, according to a new survey.

A new survey claims that half of all millennials (ages 18-34) would give up their right to vote during the next two presidential elections if it meant they could wipe away outstanding college loans. In addition, an overwhelming 44 percent said they would give up using services like Uber and Lyft to have their student loans forgiven. 42 percent said they would give up their right to travel internationally to have their loan payments wiped away.

27 percent said they would be willing to move in with their parents to wipe out their debts. Only 13 percent said they would give up texting to have their debts forgiven.

In July, a survey from MoneyTips.com found that 42 percent of Americans think Donald Trump’s administration should forgive all student loans to stimulate the economy. The majority of respondents who voted in favor of this proposal were millennials (age 18-29).

The Education Department has over 65,000 unapproved claims by students who claim they were swindled by for-profit colleges. The Trump administration has delayed action on loan forgiveness as it tries to figure out how it will rewrite an Obama-era policy that sought to help students pay back their education-related debts.