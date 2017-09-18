MILO Calls Out UC Berkeley Actions ‘Designed to Force a Cancellation’ of Free Speech Week

Former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO published a video and press release Monday condemning UC Berkeley for allegedly attempting to shut down the upcoming Free Speech Week.

Former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO posted a video to YouTube Monday disputing a claim that the student group organising the upcoming Free Speech Week had failed to file the appropriate paperwork for the event by a given deadline. MILO claims a number of emails and documents prove that the Berkely Patriot group did, in fact, contact the college multiple times but were “stonewalled,” regularly receiving no response whatsoever from the university.

A press release from MILO Inc. states the Berkeley Patriot group worked for months to ensure that all necessary permits, permissions, and venue reservations had been obtained. This included reservations in the Upper Sproul, Lower Sproul, Anna Head Hall, Wheeler Hall, and the Zellerbach Auditorium. MILO declared all paperwork was filed by the required deadline and MILO Inc. paid the required $65,758.76 for the event to arrive at 8AM EST Monday, but the university has yet to confirm if they will grant access to Wheeler Hall and Zellerbach Auditorium.