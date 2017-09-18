Report: Robert Mueller Obtains Russian Facebook Ads from Election

FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly “now in possession of Russian-linked ads run on Facebook during the presidential election,” which he obtained with a search warrant.

According to CNN, “Facebook gave Mueller and his team copies of ads and related information it discovered on its site linked to a Russian troll farm, as well as detailed information about the accounts that bought the ads and the way the ads were targeted at American Facebook users.”

Despite the fact that Mueller is now in possession of copies of the adverts and the information behind them, “Facebook did not give copies of the ads to members of the Senate and House intelligence committees when it met with them last week on the grounds that doing so would violate their privacy policy,” CNN claimed.

“Facebook informed Congress last week that it had identified 3,000 ads that ran between June 2015 and May 2017 that were linked to fake accounts,” they continued. “Those accounts, in turn, were linked to the pro-Kremlin troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency.”

In a statement, Facebook declared their intentions to “continue to work with the appropriate investigative authorities.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Mueller intends to interview “six current and former top staffers in relation to his investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

In August, it was also reported that Mueller had “been using a federal grand jury to assist his investigation,” which is also looking into Donald Trump Jr.

