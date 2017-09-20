Report: Twitter Has Suspended Nearly 300,000 Terrorist-Linked Accounts in 2017 So Far

Twitter suspended nearly 300,000 terrorist-linked accounts in the first half of 2017, according to a report.

“Roughly 95 percent were identified by the company’s spam-fighting automation tools,” reported Bloomberg. “Meanwhile, the social network said government data requests continued to increase, and that it provided authorities with data on roughly 3,900 accounts from January to June.”

In their transparency report, Twitter also revealed that the US government made 2,111 account information requests on 4,594 accounts between January 1 and June 30 2017, more than any other government in the world.

This was followed by Japan (1,384 requests), the United Kingdom (606 requests), Turkey (554 requests), and France (474 requests).

The number of government information requests increased by six percent compared to the last report.

Twitter also published information surrounding removal requests and revealed Turkey had made 715 court-ordered removal requests, compared to just four from the United States and one from the United Kingdom.

Turkey was also at the top of the list for government removal requests, having made nearly 2,000 between early January and late June.

Russia came second with 1,213 requests, followed by France (1,038), Germany (443), and the United States (118).

“During this reporting period, we received 1,336 requests from Twitter’s external ‘Trusted Reporters’. These are organizations that have a mandate to report content that may be considered hate speech under local European laws, and which have formed a formal partnership with Twitter,” the report claimed. “In addition to nine organizations from France, Germany, and the Netherlands, Twitter now also partners with UNIA from Belgium. Between January 1 and June 30, 2017, we received three requests from Belgium, 909 requests from France, 414 requests from Germany, and 10 requests from the Netherlands.”

