Milo Announces Troll Academy Tour, Publishing Pamela Geller’s ‘Fatwa’ Under Dangerous Books

In a statement on his Facebook page, MILO announced the first dates of his new college campus tour, titled Troll Academy. He also revealed that he would be publishing Pamela Geller’s new book Fatwa: Hunted in America under his Dangerous Books publishing house.

“UC Berkeley is not the end. It is just the beginning,” said MILO. “My new international TROLL ACADEMY tour starts in a month, with dates throughout the US, UK, Germany and Australia.”

“I’m happy to exclusively reveal today the first four dates of the tour,” MILO continued. “Wednesday October 25 I’ll be speaking at Cal State Bakersfield — I’m happy to at last confirm that one, and thank you to the students there who have been working so hard to make it happen. On Friday and Saturday October 27 and 28 I’ll be at the Phoenix Convention Center in front of an audience of 2,000. I understand Ted Cruz and Allan West pulled out when he heard I was headlining the first — you’re welcome, Republicans. Sunday October 29 we’re at San Diego State University and then Tuesday October 31, I’m excited to be at Cal State Fullerton.”

“To the student groups considering hosting a Troll Academy event, you can be rest assured that we will devote the time and assets needed to help you deal with hostile schools,” said MILO. “Most schools are neither as capable nor as black-hearted as Berkeley when it comes to stopping free speech on their campus, and we will assist you every step of the way. To find the current schedule and more information about the Troll Academy tour, visit trollacademy.org.”

MILO continued, “No matter how successful the Troll Academy tour is, it would not be complete if we granted Berkeley a victory in preventing me from speaking in an indoor venue properly policed and ticketed, just as any other speaker would be. Therefore, I am happy to announce that UC Berkeley will be part of the Troll Academy tour. I will return to Berkeley, at the invitation of the Berkeley Patriot, in April 2018.”

“Finally, I have some more good news,” continued MILO. “One of the many things I’ve been able to do with the $12 million investment I received earlier this year is establish myself as America’s most exciting new publisher of dangerous books. My new publishing house, Dangerous Books, established with $3 million investment this year, is today announcing its second title, after my own New York Times bestselling memoir. The book is called Fatwa: Hunted in America.”

“Yes, MILO is publishing my book, Fatwa: Hunted in America,” author Pamela Geller stated in a press conference on Facebook Live. “It’s my story, it’s what happens when someone fights for freedom in America today. Hunted for death, living under fatwa, this is my story, and it’s every story of any person that dares stand up in the defense of freedom.”

“MILO is brave. Very few book publishers would publish this story for fear of being blown up,” she stated. “But this is the future of book publishing: ideas that people need to hear that are silenced, that are crushed, I believe MILO’s book publishing will be a giant in the future. This is the future of media, this is the future of book publishing. This is how we will win this vicious, ugly war on our freedoms.”

