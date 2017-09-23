Milo Proposes Creation of California College Republicans Legal Defense Team

Former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO has proposed the creation of a California College Republicans legal defense team to help conservative students negotiate with liberal college administrations.

In a statement published on Facebook, former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO and Ariana Rowlands, President of the College Republicans at UC Irvine, suggested the creation of a California College Republicans legal defense team. MILO vowed to continue to fight for free speech, writing, “We will go through this madness, and we will do it again and again and again, until conservative speakers are given the same rights and privileges as their left-wing counterparts at every college in the country.”

“I will not rest until every student in America feels able to share their politics openly and proudly without fear of being marked down on essays, laughed at in the classroom or punished for inviting their speaker of choice,” he stated.

“Due to the constant and increasing suppression of conservative rights by college administrators, as made even only more apparent by UC Berkeley’s cowardly handling of Free Speech Week, I would like to propose the creation of a California College Republicans Legal Defense Team,” Rowlands explained. “This team of lawyers would be for the purpose of providing legal assistance to College Republican chapters in the state and is something we do not currently have at our disposal.”

“Our current resources have been organizations like FIRE, Harmeet Dhillon Law Firm, Shawn Steel Law Firm, and Freedom X,” she continued. “Under the current model California College Republicans has not played an essential role in connecting College Republican chapters with legal support, and I feel this has led to the lack in confidence on the part of many college students who end up being too scared to stand up and take action.”

According to Rowlands, the purpose of the legal defense fund would be:

1. To connect chartered College Republican chapters with free legal assistance should they need it.

2. To deter college administrations and instructors from suppressing College Republican chapters

3. To provide assurance to College Republicans that they will be protected and that the organization they charter under will provide that.

“It is my hope that announcing my intention to create a California College Republicans Legal Defense Team at this press conference today will not only create an immediate deterrence to prevent college administrations and professors from targeting conservative students and groups, but that it will also gain national attention and hopefully lead other states and maybe the national level to do the same,” Rowlands concluded. “Now’s the time to show the left we’re going to fight back, and we’re not going to take the suppression of our rights anymore.”