MILO Still Plans to Speak at Berkeley: ‘I Will Not Back Down’

Despite UC Berkeley claiming that Free Speech Week has been canceled, former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO declared Saturday that he would “not back down.”

“We have been let down by the student organizers, but I will not back down,” MILO posted to Facebook. “We have reached a deal with the police.”

advertisement

MILO is set to hold a press conference via Facebook Live joined by Pamela Geller and Mike Cernovich to provide further information on the situation in Berkeley:

Developing…