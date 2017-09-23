MILO to Donate $10K to Create Mario Savio Free Speech Fund

Former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO announced plans to donate $10,000 to the Berkeley Patriot student organization to help with the creation of the Mario Savio Free Speech Fund.

MILO announced Saturday that he would be speaking at UC Berkeley despite the cancellation of Free Speech Week and that he would be donating $10,000 to the Berkeley Patriot student organization to help with the creation of the Mario Savio Free Speech Fund.

“I’m also announcing today that I am endowing conservative students at Berkeley with $10,000 so that they can continue the good work of holding UC Berkeley’s feet to the fire,” MILO said in a press release. “This endowment will be called the Mario Savio Free Speech Fund and it is intended to mitigate the damage done to the Berkeley Patriot and conservatives on campus by UC Berkeley’s bureaucratic machinations.”

“I have with me here today the Mario Savio Award for Free Speech, which I intended to give Ann Coulter on the final night of Free Speech Week,” he continued. “I considered smashing it on the steps on Sproul Plaza to declare that free speech at Berkeley is dead, but instead I will take it home and keep it in my closet until the day we successfully host Ann on Berkeley’s campus. I’m optimistic that this will be very soon.”

“UC Berkeley has decided to transition from being the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement to the funeral pyre of free speech. But I will not allow them to win,” MILO declared. “They may have forced us to reschedule some of our headliners. They may have chased away most of our warm-up acts with fear, uncertainty and doubt. But we will not be deterred.”

