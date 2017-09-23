Report: Former Lyft Driver Arrested, Accused of Raping Passenger

Police arrested a former Lyft driver Friday after he allegedly raped a female passenger in Indianapolis, according to multiple reports.

Nour Baber Mahmoud Albadri, 22, of Indianapolis, faces felony charges of sexual battery, rape, and criminal confinement, according to the Lebanon Reporter.

advertisement

Court documents say the alleged rape took place early in the morning September 16 after Albadri pulled his vehicle over outside the town of Zionsville while transporting the 23-year-old passenger.

Albadri allegedly drove the victim back to her Zionsville home following the alleged rape.

The victim recorded part of the incident on her cell phone, according to court documents.

WXIN reports that authorities took Albadri to Boone County Jail following his arrest on Friday. The judge ordered him to be held on $250,000 bond because of concerns the Jordanian citizen would flee the United States.

If convicted, Albadri faces up to 27 years behind bars.

The Reporter obtained a statement from a Lyft spokesperson regarding the alleged incident:

These allegations are horrific and very upsetting. There is no tolerance for behavior like this in the Lyft community, and we take these claims very seriously. As soon as we were made aware of his incident, we immediately deactivated the driver’s account. We have reached out to the passenger to offer our support and assistance, and have been in communication with authorities.

Lyft’s ride-sharing competitor, Uber, has not fared much better regarding drivers accused of raping passengers.

An illegal alien Uber driver in Massachusetts was accused of sexually assaulting a Boston College student in May. He reportedly fled town after the judge in his case set a low bond of $2,500.