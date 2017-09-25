Joe Biden News Podcast to Debut on Amazon Echo, Google Home

A news startup called “Ground Control” has partnered with the Creative Artist Agency for a series of podcasts specific to Amazon and Google’s high-tech home assistants. First up is a news briefing curated by Barack Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden.

According to the official site, Biden’s Briefing is:

What Joe wants you to know. Every day, Vice President Joe Biden looks to the news across the nation that’s sparking conversation, sharing the articles and opinions that he’s reading and might be of interest to you. Entertaining. Informative. Thought-provoking. He doesn’t always agree with them, but they’ve got something to say.

Even so, listeners will not hear much malarkey from Biden himself. Biden’s Briefing will “occasionally” feature the former vice president, but the stories in Biden’s Briefing will mostly be read aloud by paid voice actors, though Biden has promised to communicate on occasion.

A test run of more than 60 episodes were produced and are currently available for sampling on the Biden’s Briefing website, for the curious.

