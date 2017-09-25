Anti-SJW Trans Commentator Theryn Meyer Permanently Suspended from Twitter

Theryn Meyer, a popular transgender commentator and anti-SJW activist, has been permanently suspended from Twitter.

Meyer announced the suspension in a post on Facebook, where she declared, “Just had my Twitter account suspended… Out of nowhere… It’s the #2 way I connect with my audience (after Youtube)… gone.”

In a message to Breitbart News, Meyer claimed the suspension could have been due to an incident where she called a radical feminist a “c*nt,” however given that Twitter did not inform her of the reason for her ban, it is unclear.

“In the past they would just lock my account and give me a slap on the wrist for strong language. Now it’s a straight-up suspension,” she remarked. “There are people who do and say much more egregious things on Twitter. I’m generally very well-behaved on Twitter. I’m honestly puzzled…”

Earlier this year, Meyer was suspended from Facebook allegedly for sharing a Breitbart News article.

Last Monday, Twitter also suspended trans libertarian commentator Michelle Catlin, who used her account to criticize socialism, Antifa, Islam, and the alt-right.

“My main account @CatlinNya got suspended. Twitter hasn’t given me any reason for it so I wouldn’t know why it happened,” Catlin claimed. “I think it’s caused by a report system that is being abused for false reporting and it seems to target a lot of right-leaning accounts.”

“I’ve had my Twitter locked before after being harassed and mass reported by Saudi Muslims over a picture of Muhammad,” she continued, adding, “Twitter is the only place where I’ve had these issues so far.”

As previously reported, Twitter has repeatedly banned conservative and libertarian users both permanently and temporarily, including former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos, Breitbart London Editor Raheem Kassam, free speech social network Gab, pro-Trump commentator Pizza Party Ben, DNC hacker Guccifer 2.0, political commentator Instapundit, former Muslim and anti-female genital mutilation activist Shazia Hobbs, and pharmaceutical entrepreneur and Martin Shkreli.

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT news for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.