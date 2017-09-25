University of Missouri Enrollment Falls to Decade Low After Protests

Following the 2015 protests that captured the attention of the national press, enrollment at the University of Missouri has fallen to its lowest level since 2008.

The University of Missouri has seen a 33 percent freshman enrollment decrease since 2015, when campus protests appeared in national media stories. Then-professor Melissa Click infamously called for a student journalist who was documenting the protests to be physically removed from the campus.

The university announced earlier this year that they were facing a $32 million budget shortfall and a five-percent budget cut. The administration has shut down seven residence halls since the 2015 protests. Recently, the school has rented out empty dorm rooms to alumni and fans attending football games on campus.

Enrollment is down a total of 12.9 percent, the largest single-year enrollment drop since 2008.

Despite the bad news, the University of Missouri’s 87 percent retention rate is the second-highest in the school’s history. The school’s current average ACT score of 27 is higher than both state and national averages.