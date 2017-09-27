Entertainment Software Association Praises Trump STEM Initiative

Entertainment Software Association President and CEO Michael D. Gallagher on Monday released a statement in support of the Trump administration’s new STEM initiative.

The ESA, as representative lobbyists for the gaming industry and its consumers, has publicly commended President Donald Trump and his administration for “the introduction of President Trump’s initiative on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), including coding education.”

ESA commends the Trump Administration on its bold leadership in computer science education. The White House’s new STEM initiative will help grow the diverse and high-skilled workforce that drives the $30.4 billion US video game industry. By expanding opportunities for America’s youth interested in the creative tech sector, we can generate thousands of new American jobs and achieve new levels of innovation, invention, and economic success. We look forward to working with the Administration and industry partners.

Of course, not everyone is happy. Waypoint’s Patrick Klepek said that “applauding a racist, sexist political demagogue because it managed to do something right is like congratulating a broken clock for getting the time right twice a day,” while simultaneously acknowledging that the ESA treated Barack Obama the same way.

Klepek went on to erroneously suggest that the ESA has slanted their donations to conservative political groups. They were forced to issue an update from the group denying that claim — in fact, the ESA’s contributions prior to 2016 have, if anything, leaned Democratic.

Hottest of takes aside, the STEM initiative is inarguably a victory for American workers. Moving forward, support for STEM will only grow more and more vital to help Americans fill high-tech jobs. Whether or not you believe the POTUS and the ESA have the industry or the public’s best interests at heart, this initiative will provide vital support to fields essential to our nation’s ongoing success.

