NFL Teams See Drop in Facebook Followings After National Anthem Protests

The Advocate reports that of the NFL’s 32 teams, 28 teams have noticed a visible drop in their Facebook followings shortly after the recent protests emulating former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. According to data recorded by Crowdtangle, a digital tool that tracks social media trends and analytics, the NFL teams saw a combined drop in Facebook likes of 88,610.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans — the three teams that refused to even take the field during the anthem — saw some of the biggest drops in Facebook followings. Just two days after the protests, the Steelers lost a total of 17,400 followers, while the Seahawks lost 10,200. The Titans lost approximately 4,100 followers.

In comparison, four teams in the NFL — none of which had a single player kneel during the national anthem — actually saw an increase in their follower count. The Dallas Cowboys, who kneeled together before the game but not during the anthem, saw their total climb by 6,200.