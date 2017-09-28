They Were ‘Like Barbarians’: Sex Robot Display Model Damaged, ‘Heavily Soiled’ During Tech Conference

A display model version of Samantha, a popular high-tech sex robot, was damaged and “heavily soiled” by various men during a tech conference in Barcelona, Spain, this month, according to a report.

Samantha’s developer, Sergi Santos, claimed the men treated the sex robot “like barbarians,” broke two of her fingers, and left her “heavily soiled” at the Arts Electronica Festival.

advertisement

“The people mounted Samantha’s breasts, her legs and arms… Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled,” declared Santos, who added that the sex robot had to be sent away for repairs and cleaning. “Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through.”

Samantha, which retails for around $6,450, features an artificial G-spot, various modes of interaction, and voice-activation.

“You can touch Samantha in the hands, you can kiss Samantha, she likes to be kissed,” explained Santos earlier this year. “Normally she likes to be kissed always, and also she responds to, basically, the G-spot and also the breasts. She can also respond to the hands. So basically the hands are family, the romantic, the hips are family and romantic, and basically the spots where she feels sexy would be the mouth and the G-spot.”

“She has a way of interacting, that initially she would like to be romantic, she would like to be family, and you get to a point that she wants to be sexual,” he continued. “The objective, the final objective of the sexual mode is to give her an orgasm.”

Samantha appeared on ITV’s This Morning this month with her owner, Arran Squire, who explained what it was like to own a sex robot and even claimed his children interact with it like a family member.

During the interview, Squire also claimed, “Sex robots aren’t going to replace people, it’s not about that. It’s a supplement to help people enhance their relationship,” and revealed he has threesomes with the sex robot and his wife.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.