Report: YouTube Blocking Creators from Linking to Patreon Unless Channel Monetized

YouTube is reportedly blocking content creators from linking their Patreon accounts at the end of videos unless they’re monetized through the platform’s Partner Program.

Several users on Twitter have complained about the new move, pointing out that users rely on Patreon donations when YouTube censors them and demonetizes their videos, which has become an increasingly common problem on the platform.

Youtube has just withdrawn the ability to post links to Patreon unless you monetise? You are fucking kidding me! — chinnyhill10 (@chinnyhill10) September 28, 2017

This suuuuuuuUUCCCCKKKKKKSSSSSS — austin walker (@austin_walker) September 28, 2017

Time for an alternative, I think. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 28, 2017

Other users claimed the new move could affect small channels with less than 10,000 views, who won’t be able to monetize directly in any way.

I just found out because @YouTube Decided to removed monetization for people with under 10,000 views, I cant post my link to my website! 😡 pic.twitter.com/I98ISE2LZJ — Toaster Plays (@Funky_Katz) September 29, 2017

In a statement, YouTube claims:

In order to use externally-linking end cards in videos, creators are being asked to join the YouTube Partner program, so that we can evaluate the validity of the channel, as well as determine whether the channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies. This update is meant to curb abuse and does not affect current YouTube partners or existing end cards. Additionally channels do not have to actually monetize any videos as part of this requirement.

Channels don't actually have to monetize videos, they need to join the YouTube Partner Program so we can determine compliance w/ policies. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 29, 2017

Why no warning? This implementation has been a disaster. Got clients tearing their hear out let alone my own channels. — chinnyhill10 (@chinnyhill10) September 29, 2017

In a post on Twitter, Patreon CEO Jack Conte announced he would investigate, declaring, “This would be hurtful for creators (and for Patreon) if true. [I] will do some digging and report back to the community.”

This would be hurtful for creators (and for @Patreon) if true. I’m will do some digging and report back to the community. — Jack Conte (@jackconte) September 28, 2017

Popular YouTube creator Hank Green also announced he would be looking into the matter.

I'm also looking into it. Let me know if you find anything else, I'll do the same! — Hank Green 🐢 (@hankgreen) September 28, 2017

This month, it was reported that YouTube’s censorship and appeals algorithm is killing content creators, while liberal interviewer Dave Rubin, who has interviewed dozens of prominent political figures, announced that a large percentage of his videos had been demonetized, cutting him off from being able to make money on the millions of views he typically gets.

Other popular YouTube creators who have also been demonetized recently include fast food reviewer TheReportOfTheWeek, who had both a Burger King review and a video update on Hurricane Irma demonetized by the platform, and former presidential candidate Ron Paul, following Google’s announcement that they’d “police YouTube like it never has before,” according to a report.

