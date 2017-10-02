17 Men ‘Suspected of Homosexuality’ Face Trial in Egypt

Seventeen men “suspected of homosexuality” were tried in Egypt on Sunday on charges of “debauchery” and “incitement to debauchery,” according to a report.

According to Deutsche Welle, “The case is part of a wider crackdown on homosexuality,” however all 17 men denied the charges.

advertisement

“The prosecution at the session held in the Azbakia Misdemeanour Court in Cairo on Sunday said the 17 had been arrested while engaging in homosexuality inside an apartment,” they reported. “The court adjourned until October 29, when it is expected to deliver a verdict.”

On Sunday, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called on Egyptian authorities to halt their crackdown on homosexuals in the country following a recent concert in Cairo where the LGBT rainbow flag was spotted.

The two groups also urged Egyptian authorities to end the practice of “anal examinations” on suspected homosexuals, branding the practice “abhorrent” and a form of torture.

Egypt, an Islamic country with strict laws, has previously arrested alleged homosexuals accused of “debauchery” and “blasphemy.”

In 2014, 26 men were tried for “debauchery,” before being acquitted the following year.

“The police beat us every day and force us to sleep on our stomachs,” claimed one man during the trial.

The LGBT community are routinely persecuted in Muslim-majority nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Chechnya, an autonomous, Muslim-majority province in Russia.

In June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore Islam-themed Ramadan socks to an LGBT Pride parade in Toronto.

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT news for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.