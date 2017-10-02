Drexel Professor Blames ‘White Supremacist Patriarchy’ for Vegas Shooting

Drexel professor George Ciccariello-Maher blamed the Las Vegas mass shooting on “white supremacist patriarchy” on Monday morning.

Ciccariello-Maher, in a tweet rant, attempted to argue Monday morning that the Las Vegas mass shooting was the product of America’s “white supremacist patriarchy.”

It's the white supremacist patriarchy, stupid. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

But liberals will drown out all discourse with a deafening chorus screeching "gun control." — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

To believe that someone who would shoot down 50 people wouldn't circumvent any gun law you pass is the height of delusion. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

White people and men are told that they are entitled to everything. This is what happens when they don't get what they want. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

The narrative of white victimization has been gradually built over the past 40 years. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

It is the spinal column of Trumpism, and most extreme form is the white genocide myth. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

Yesterday was a morbid symptom of what happens when those who believe they deserve to own the world also think it is being stolen from them. — George Ciccariello (@ciccmaher) October 2, 2017

Ciccarriello-Maher has been criticized for his bizarre assumptions about the shooting. The shooter’s brother, Eric Paddock, claimed that his brother Stephen was not involved in any political or religious organization.

Las Vegas shooter's brother says Stephen Paddock was not involved in "any political organization" https://t.co/Xolt9gNEdb pic.twitter.com/kn0y72X1RK — Variety (@Variety) October 2, 2017

Ciccariello-Maher came under fire before for his remarks on social media. He has previously argued that “riots work” and that the police should be abolished. He came under fire for tweeting the Blank Panther Party slogan “Off the Pigs” in reference to the killing of police officers. He received major press on Christmas Eve of 2016 when he tweeted, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide,” which he claimed was mocking a white supremacist talking point. That same evening, he tweeted that the massacre of whites during the Haitian Revolution was a “good thing.”