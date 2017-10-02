SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Drexel Professor Blames ‘White Supremacist Patriarchy’ for Vegas Shooting

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

by Tom Ciccotta2 Oct 20170

Drexel professor George Ciccariello-Maher blamed the Las Vegas mass shooting on “white supremacist patriarchy” on Monday morning.

Ciccariello-Maher, in a tweet rant, attempted to argue Monday morning that the Las Vegas mass shooting was the product of America’s “white supremacist patriarchy.”

Ciccarriello-Maher has been criticized for his bizarre assumptions about the shooting. The shooter’s brother, Eric Paddock, claimed that his brother Stephen was not involved in any political or religious organization.

Ciccariello-Maher came under fire before for his remarks on social media. He has previously argued that “riots work” and that the police should be abolished. He came under fire for tweeting the Blank Panther Party slogan “Off the Pigs” in reference to the killing of police officers. He received major press on Christmas Eve of 2016 when he tweeted, “All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide,” which he claimed was mocking a white supremacist talking point. That same evening, he tweeted that the massacre of whites during the Haitian Revolution was a “good thing.”

