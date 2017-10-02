Professor Targeted for Termination over Column Critical of Transgender Activists

Boise State Professor Scott Yenor has been targeted for termination by students after he published a column critical of transgender activists.

Yenor published a column in The Daily Signal that criticized a new law passed in Canada that would prevent families from adopting children if such parents would refuse to acknowledge a child’s chosen gender identity. “This can be seen in the Canadian province of Ontario, which passed a law allowing state agencies to prevent families that will not affirm a child’s chosen “gender identity” from adopting or providing foster care to children,” he wrote.”

“Children in Ontario can now make life-altering decisions before the age of consent against their parents’ wishes,” Yenor added.

During a campus debate that took place on September 25, some students argued that Yenor’s column could be considered hate speech. Others called for him to be terminated.

An op-ed in the school’s student newspaper entitled “Fire Scott Yenor” makes the case for his termination. “Women, survivors, and queer folk shouldn’t have to learn constitutional law from a slut-shaming trans-phobe who isn’t even in favor of gay marriage,” the student wrote.

A petition signed by over 2,000 people calls on Boise State to fire Yenor. “Boise State University Professor, Dr. Scott Yenor, has recently published an article that threatens the existence of queer and non-binary folks by promoting rhetorical violence against their livelihood,” the petition reads. “For multiple reasons, Dr. Scott Yenor is unfit to teach, but largely that he promotes an ideology of violence is grounds for his dismissal.”

The President of Boise State’s Young Democrats is also calling for Yenor to be fired. In a statement made to a local television station, Joe Goode argued that Yenor’s column is hate speech. “In our belief, this is hate speech, and it’s alienating a lot of folks in this Boise State community,” he said. “We want to show that our university stands for more than hate, we are a community of equality and inclusivity.”