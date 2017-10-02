Report: Genital Reconstructive Surgeon Receives Dozens of Requests for Transgender Reversal Operations

A genital reconstructive surgeon who specializes in transgender reversal operations has received dozens of requests for operations, according to a report.

The Telegraph interviewed Professor Miroslav Djordjevic in an article titled, “Sex change regret: Gender reversal surgery is on the rise, so why aren’t we talking about it?” on Sunday, where the surgeon revealed that an alarming number of patients seek a reversal of previous transgender operations.

According to the Telegraph, “Around five years ago, Professor Miroslav Djordjevic, the world-leading genital reconstructive surgeon, received a visit at his Belgrade clinic: a transgender person who had undergone surgery at a different clinic to remove male genitalia – and since changed their mind.”

“That was the first time Prof Djordjevic had ever been contacted to perform a so-called gender reassignment ‘reversal’ surgery,” the Telegraph explained, adding that, “Over the next six months, another six people also approached him, similarly wanting to reverse their procedures.”

“At present, Prof Djordjevic has a further six prospective people in discussions with his clinic about reversals and two currently undergoing the process itself,” they continued.

The reversal operation, which costs around €18,000, or over $21,0oo, reportedly takes several procedures over the course of a year, and ends with the reattachment of the male genitalia.

“It can be a real disaster to hear these stories,” proclaimed Professor Djordjevic, who noted that patients usually cite depression or even the contemplation of suicide as reasons for wanting to reverse their transgender surgery.

In the article, it was also revealed that Professor Djordjevic, “who is an expert in urology with 22 years experience of genital reconstructive surgery,” operates under a strict set of rules.

“Before any surgery takes place, he requires patients to undergo psychiatric evaluation for a minimum of between one and two years, followed by a hormonal evaluation and therapy,” The Telegraph declared. “He also requests two professional letters of recommendation for each person and attempts to remain in contact for as long as possible following the surgery. Currently, he estimates he still speaks with almost 80 per cent of his former patients.”

Despite the fact that requests for reversal operations are somewhat popular, and are on the rise, Bath Spa University in England reportedly refused “an application for research on gender reassignment reversal because it was a subject deemed ‘potentially politically incorrect’.”

Last month, it was revealed that a 14-year-old Australian boy had changed his mind two years after he began gender transition into a woman with female hormones at age 12.

As previously reported, “The boy began taking estrogen hormones at 12-years-old after ‘professionals’ told his mother it was the ‘right choice,’ following a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. He is now attempting to revert to his previous body, undergoing surgery to remove excess breast tissue.”

Last year, Reuters reported that parents were accepting their children as transgender at ages as young as three, while in 2015, the number of children seeking medical attention for transgenderism went up by 400 percent.

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT news for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.