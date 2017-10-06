Apple, Google to Introduce ‘Gender-Neutral’ Emoji Faces

Apple and Google are set to introduce a new series of “gender-neutral” face emojis in an update.

The new emojis, which were reportedly “approved by the Unicode Consortium earlier this year,” include sets of “genderless adults,” “genderless kids,” and “genderless seniors,” which will be available soon in Apple and Google software updates.

advertisement

The three sets will feature numerous varieties of each emoji, with different races and hair colors.

In August, LGBT activists criticized Unicode after their shortlist for new emojis excluded individual sexuality pride flags.

As reported by Pink News, the candidates included “a sad poop, a lobster and a lacrosse stick and ball,” but did not “include the much sought-after trans pride flag” or flags for bisexual and asexual pride.

Last year, the world’s first set of emojis were added to the Museum of Modern Art.

This year, emojis were used by an algorithm developed by MIT researchers to learn about sarcasm, and how they are used as “a substitute for the tone and body language that brief online text messages cannot otherwise express.” In September, it was reported that a private surveillance company, whose clients include the Pentagon, could “keep tabs” on people communicating entirely in emoji.

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT news for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.