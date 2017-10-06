Elon Musk: Tesla Could Rebuild Puerto Rico’s Power Grid with Solar and Battery Systems

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Twitter that his company could provide Puerto Rico with a new power grid comprised of “independent solar and battery systems.”

After a user on Twitter asked whether Musk could “go in and rebuild [Puerto Rico’s] electricity system with independent solar & battery systems,” the Tesla CEO replied, “The Tesla team has done this for many smaller islands around the world, but there is no scalability limit, so it can be done for Puerto Rico too.”

advertisement

“Such a decision would be in the hands of the PR govt, PUC, any commercial stakeholders and, most importantly, the people of PR,” he continued, before responding to claims that installation companies were overcharging for Powerwalls, Tesla’s home batteries, to be installed.

The Tesla team has done this for many smaller islands around the world, but there is no scalability limit, so it can be done for Puerto Rico too. Such a decision would be in the hands of the PR govt, PUC, any commercial stakeholders and, most importantly, the people of PR. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2017

“Tesla always charges the same price for a Powerwall (only taxes & shipping costs vary), so something is messed up here,” he claimed, after one user pointed out that an installer was charging $12,000 for a Powerwall with installation. “I’ve asked my team to stop shipment to any installers charging excessive premiums.”

Tesla always charges the same price for a Powerwall (only taxes & shipping costs vary), so something is messed up here. I've asked my team to stop shipment to any installers charging excessive premiums. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2017

“The internal Tesla Powerwall install team in PR is very small right now,” Musk continued. “Sending experienced installers from continental US to hire & train local team as fast as possible.”

The internal Tesla Powerwall install team in PR is very small right now. Sending experienced installers from continental US to hire & train local team as fast as possible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2017

Following Musk’s comments, Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello replied, “Let’s talk. Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your #TeslaTechnologies? PR could be that flagship project.”

@elonMusk Let's talk. Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your #TeslaTechnologies? PR could be that flagship project. https://t.co/McnHKwisqc — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) October 6, 2017

According to Electrek, “Musk is referring to solar and battery projects that Tesla recently deployed on other islands, like Tesla’s visually stunning Powerpack and solar project in Kauai and a battery and solar microgrid on an island in the American Samoa.”

“The advantage of Tesla’s solution is that it has the potential to be distributed, which increases the odds of at least some systems staying online or bringing some back online quicker,” they explained. “That’s why Tesla is currently shipping Powerwalls, Tesla’s home battery pack, in Puerto Rico since homeowners with existing rooftop solar installations that are still in place can connect to the battery packs instead of the grid and power their homes.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.