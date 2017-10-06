HIV Positive Man Allegedly Tried to Infect Grindr Dates with Sabotaged Condoms

An HIV positive man has been accused of attempting to infect Grindr dates with sabotaged condoms, according to a report.

26-year-old Daryll Rowe, from Edinburgh, Scotland, allegedly “insisted on unprotected sex with his partners, claiming to be free of the virus, then tampered with the condom when they insisted he used them.”

Rowe then reportedly sent “mocking text messages” to partners after sex boasting he was HIV positive.

“Maybe you have the fever. I came inside you and I have HIV LOL. Oops!” Rowe allegedly wrote in one message, while in a phone call to another he reportedly proclaimed, “I ripped the condom. You’re so stupid. You didn’t even know.”

Rowe, who faces charges of “infecting four men with the virus and attempting to infect a further six between October 2015 and December 2016,” has denied all allegations.

According to Pink News, intentionally infecting another person with HIV is considered Grievous Bodily Harm in the United Kingdom, and offenders can face life in prison.

Doctors have claimed that Rowe, who was diagnosed with HIV in April 2015, “became concerned when he refused antiretroviral drugs that can make those infected person less contagious.”

“He was warned he could be prosecuted for passing [HIV] on or even putting someone at risk of contracting HIV from him,” proclaimed prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC. “He told his doctors he was not going to engage in any unprotected sex again, but failed to attend further appointments in Edinburgh and by this time he had moved to Brighton.”

“He had no obvious family or other connections in the area, although he had been in communication online on a dating app, Grindr, with a number of men,” she continued, adding, “Through Grindr, the prosecution say, he was in contact with men that he would later go on to infect or attempt to affect with HIV.”

At least one partner was diagnosed with HIV after allegedly having sex with Rowe.

Grindr, a popular dating app for gay and bisexual men, has previously been used by criminals to rob and assault users, and in December, a fifty-year-old man was jailed for killing and cannibalizing a police officer who he met on the app.