Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Join Forces With ADL to Create ‘Cyberhate Problem-Solving Lab’

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has announced a new partnership with Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Google aimed at ending “cyberhate” on the web. The partnership includes a new “Cyberhate Problem-Solving Lab” based in Silicon Valley.

We want the internet to be free of hate and intimidation, so we're partnering up to innovate to combat cyberhate: https://t.co/61XPulYZxe pic.twitter.com/Nj5OqKtYG0 — ADL (@ADL_National) October 10, 2017

On the ADL’s website, the organization explained that the program is focused on finding “technical solutions” for cyberhate.

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and other leading technology companies are joining with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the world’s leading organization combating anti-Semitism and hate of all kinds, to establish a Cyberhate Problem-Solving Lab to counter the growing amount of hate speech online. Engaging engineers and focused on technical solutions, the companies and ADL will collaborate to exchange ideas, investigate areas of common risk and opportunity, and seek to devise new approaches to identify and address cyberhate.

The tech companies involved also released their own statements, welcoming the partnership.

“Building a global community that is safe and supportive means engineering new solutions to solve new problems,” said a Facebook representative.

“We believe meaningful progress in safety measures and policies can best be informed in partnership with others, so we’ll continue to collaborate with leading advocacy organizations, like ADL, to work towards solutions,” said Colin Crowell, VP of public policy and philanthropy at Twitter. “We are committed to making the Twitter experience safe, secure, and enjoyable for everyone.”

Twitter recently blocked the announcement video of a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate because her pro-life message was deemed to be “inflammatory.” Censorship of conservatives on the platform has increased steadily over the past three years.

Google, also working with the ADL, has already launched an anti-hate speech A.I., known as “Perspective.” The A.I., which has attracted widespread criticism, aims to help organizations identify and moderate “hate speech” automatically. Google was also recently embroiled in controversy over the firing of James Damore, who disagreed with feminist dogma at the company.

The ADL has been drifting leftward and anti-Breitbart in recent years. In addition to blaming Trump supporters for antisemitism, the organization also leveled similar charges at Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon, before doing an about-face and admitting the claims were false. The ADL is run by Jonathan Greenblatt, formerly an aide to Barack Obama.

