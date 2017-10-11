‘Ostracized by My Community’: Gay Conservatives React to ‘National Coming Out Day’

Several gay conservatives have reacted to “National Coming Out Day,” revealing their stories on the difficulty of coming out as conservative to the LGBT community.

“I came out as a conservative gay man in 2012 and was ostracized by my community, rejected by friends and am routinely bullied by LGBT,” declared author and journalist Chad Felix Greene, who has previously written for the Huffington Post.

Journalist Chadwick Moore, who was fired from OUT Magazine after coming out conservative, also weighed in, declaring, “Conservatives, reveal yourselves! Gays… no one cares anymore.”

When Moore came out in February, he claimed to have received dozens of death threats, while close friends called him “irresponsible,” “dangerous,” and unfriended him on Facebook.

He lost his position at OUT Magazine shortly after, and has even received discrimination from Scruff, a dating app for gay, bisexual, and transgender men, which warned him for being openly pro-Trump on the platform.

“We are less than merely second-class citizens in the gay community, we are reviled, much like black conservatives and any other minority group that says ‘no’ to the Left’s victimhood politics,” Moore previously declared to Breitbart News.

Other users on Twitter also expressed the sentiment that it was easier to come out gay than it was to come out as a conservative.

LGBT conservatives have been numerous attacks from the mainstream media this year, with OUT Magazine encouraging readers to “drop” gay conservative friends in an article titled, “What To Do When Your Friend’s a Gay Republican.”

In February, LGBT writer Skylar Baker-Jordan also attacked gay conservatives in an article for the Independent, where he claimed he would refuse to accept gay people who “come out” as supporters of President Trump, while in June, Slate likened LGBT conservatives to “villains.”