Report: Amazon Planning How to Get in Your Car Trunk, Home for Deliveries

Amazon is exploring ways it could deliver packages to your car trunk or inside your home in an effort to stop package theft, according to a report.

According to CNBC, Amazon is currently in talks to form a partnership with “smart license plates” maker Phrame, whose product “fits around a license plate and contains a secure box that holds the keys to the car,” allowing users the ability to “unlock the box with their smartphone” and “grant access to others — such as delivery drivers — remotely.”

Meanwhile, Amazon is also developing “a smart doorbell device that would give delivery drivers one-time access to a person’s home to drop off items,” according to “two people familiar with the matter” who spoke to CNBC.

The plans are reportedly an effort to crackdown on package theft, as well as package damage caused by weather.

“Unattended delivery is the least desirable of last-mile fulfillment options as it leaves the package exposed to all kinds of risk,” claimed Planet Retail RNG analyst Natalie Berg. “It’s not just the financial cost but also the impact that a failed delivery can have on brand reputation and customer loyalty. Nothing makes shoppers more irate than missing a delivery.”

Amazon has repeatedly increased its efforts to move into delivery, recently testing a home delivery service that could take on FedEx and UPS.

In August, it was reported that the company was exploring options to deliver shelf-stable meals, while in December, Amazon was granted a patent for airship warehouses which would serve delivery drones.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has also expressed interest in delivering supplies to the moon, and the company has recently expanded its Prime Now service, which allows hundreds of items, including groceries, to be delivered within one hour.

