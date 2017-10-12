SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rose McGowan Torches Jeff Bezos on Twitter: ‘Stop Funding Rapists, Alleged Pedos, and Sexual Harassers’

by Allum Bokhari12 Oct 20170

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the most vocal figures condemning disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein over alleged sexual harassment, has turned her ire toward Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos.

The actress, who was briefly suspended from Twitter yesterday evening, accused Bezos of “funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers” in a furious tweestorm. She also claimed to have told the head of Amazon’s studio that Weinstein had raped her.

Bezos, with a net worth of over $80 billion, briefly surpassed Bill Gates as the world’s richest person earlier this year. He is the founder and CEO of Amazon, now the world’s biggest online retailer. He is also the current owner of The Washington Post, whose columnists have slammed President Donald Trump over alleged sexism and “locker room talk.”

