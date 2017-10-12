Scripps College Offers ‘Support and Resources’ to Students Traumatized by Campus Debate

The all-female Scripps College in Claremont, California, is offering traumatized students “support and resources” in response to a contentious debate that took place during a guest lecture event.

Scripps College hosted an open lecture on Tuesday on the topic of American-Islamic Relations and xenophobic rhetoric in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. After a group of guest audience members challenged the speaker, Hussam Ayloush, Executive Director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA), a Scripps administrator published a statement offering “support and resources” to those who were traumatized by the exchange.

Several attendees that were unaffiliated with the college asked Ayloush if CAIR disavowed suicide bombings. The question sparked a 30-minute debate. “As a Muslim,” Ayloush began, “I cannot enter paradise if I didn’t believe in the sanctity of life.”

One attendee claimed that Jewish students were afraid to attend the event. ““I have Jewish friends who didn’t want to come here today because they were afraid for their safety,” the student explained.

According to the event’s description on the Scripps College website, the event was to focus on the premise that“[t]he xenophobic rhetoric of the 2016 presidential election has only intensified since Donald Trump took office, and campaign promises have manifested into tangible policies and executive orders that have stalled immigration applications, torn families apart, grounded travelers, and instilled fear in entire immigrant communities throughout the nation.”

In response to the event, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at Scripps College, Charlotte Johnson, released a statement offering support for students who were impacted by the exchange.