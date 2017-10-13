Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants “to get a billion people in virtual reality,” according to a report.

After announcing “Venues,” a virtual reality platform that allows users to see live concerts and other events remotely, Zuckerberg revealed his goal to get one billion users in VR.

advertisement

“We’re setting a goal: we want to get a billion people in virtual reality,” he declared, according to the Verge.

“We’re setting a goal: we want to get a billion people in virtual reality.” – Zuckerberg, #OC4 — Adi Robertson (@thedextriarchy) October 11, 2017

Zuckerberg was criticized this week after he appeared as a virtual reality version of himself walking through the hurricane-devastated ruins of Puerto Rico to promote his new VR platform.

The Facebook CEO was branded a “heartless billionaire” after he “described how virtual reality is ‘magical’ as it can virtually transport people to disaster zones.”

Zuckerberg even claimed, “You can get a sense of some of the damage here that Hurricane… that the hurricanes have done. And one of the things that’s really magical about virtual reality is you can get the feeling that you’re really in a place,” and attempted to high five another avatar “as the two stood in front of Puerto Rican homes destroyed by Hurrican Maria.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.