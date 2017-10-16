Hillary Clinton Compares Russia ‘Election Hacking’ Conspiracy to 9/11 Terrorism

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has compared alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election to 9/11.

During a speech in London on Sunday, Clinton called the alleged interference “cyber 9/11,” adding, “I think there a lot more connections that have yet to come to light.”

“We had really well-respected security, intelligence veterans saying this was a cyber 9/11, in the sense it was a direct attack on our institutions,” Clinton claimed. “That may sound dramatic, but we know that they probed and tried to intrude into election systems — not just the social media propaganda part of their campaign.”

“This is an ongoing threat,” she declared, adding that the Russians are “not done.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the investigation into alleged Russian interference could force Google and Facebook to reveal company secrets.

“Algorithmic transparency is also key to corporate accountability,” declared Marc Rotenberg, an executive director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, on the topic of tech companies being forced to reveal their algorithms. “Without knowledge of the factors that provide the basis for decisions, it is impossible to know whether companies engage in practices that are deceptive, discriminatory or unethical.”

In September, it was reported that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller was “now in possession of Russian-linked ads run on Facebook during the presidential election,” which he obtained with a search warrant, while in the same month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also encouraged further investigation into large technology companies over alleged Russian interference, expressing “regret” at previously thinking Facebook had nothing to do with “the outcome of the election.”

Zuckerberg expressed his support for the investigation, declaring, “This is too important an issue to be dismissive.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.