Report: ‘Every Wi-Fi Connection’ Vulnerable to Newly Discovered ‘Krack’ Security Flaw

“Every Wi-Fi connection” is reportedly vulnerable to a security flaw that allows hackers to snoop on your internet traffic.

According to the Telegraph, “The vulnerability is the first to be found in the modern encryption techniques that have been used to secure Wi-Fi networks for the last 14 years,” and, “In theory, it allows an attacker within range of a Wi-Fi network to inject computer viruses into internet networks, and read communications like passwords, credit card numbers and photos sent over the internet.”

The “Krack” attack reportedly makes everyone’s connection vulnerable, and cannot be stopped by changing your Wi-Fi passwords.

“It seems to affect all Wi-Fi networks, it’s a fundamental flaw in the underlying protocol, even if you’ve done everything right [your security] is broken,” claimed Alan Woodward, a member of the University of Surrey’s Centre for Cyber Security. “You can’t trust your network, you can’t assume that what’s going between your PC and router is secure.”

You can read the full report at the Telegraph.