Steve Bannon Warns Against Trusting Silicon Valley Elites at Values Voter Summit

Addressing the crowd at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC, Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020, the disconnect between political elites and their voter base, and the dangers of trusting industries like Silicon Valley to shape and mold the future of America.

“This conservative revolt that is going on that drove Donald Trump to victory, that drove just more to victory that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018,” said Bannon. “And I hate to break the news to the folks at Vanity Fair, but President Trump is not only going to finish this term but he will win with 400 electoral votes in 2020.”

As the crowd cheered, Bannon continued, “Why is this? You guys have more common sense, more understanding, of what we need to do and more decency than the elites. The first order of business is to undo all the damage of globalism that allowed Silicon Valley and Wall Street and Hollywood and the Imperial Capital right here in Washington, DC and London and Beijing, and Davos, the party of Davos.”

“The reason we need populism and need to get it formed up is that there are bigger and more crucial decisions coming down the road in the next ten or twenty years: the convergence of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, the computer chip. There are going to be decisions in front of mankind in the next twenty years that man’s never had to face before,” he explained. “If you think that the elites that got the world into the situation that it is today are going to make the right judgments twenty years from now, you’re sadly mistaken.”

“It’s folks like you that have to tell folks, ‘This is not a science experiment, this is not an engineering exercise.’ You’re free men and women in the greatest republic of the history of the earth,” Bannon declared. “Why are we nationalists? It’s not ethnonationalism; these guys can run that drill all they want. It’s economic nationalism. It doesn’t matter what your race is, your ethnicity, your gender, your religion, your sexual preference, it doesn’t matter. It does not matter. As long as you are a citizen of this republic, that’s what matters. Economic nationalism is what binds us together. ”

Bannon previously warned against the dangers of large Silicon Valley companies encroaching on citizens’ everyday lives. In July, Bannon reportedly suggested that companies such as Google and Facebook should be regulated in a similar manner to utilities, arguing they have become so essential to the Internet and to the everyday life of many U.S. citizens that they should be regulated as a natural monopoly.

