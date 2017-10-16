Tesla Recalls 11,000 Model X SUVs over Seat Issue

Car manufacturer Tesla is reportedly recalling 11,000 of their Model X SUVs due to a malfunctioning seat issue.

CNBC reports that Tesla Inc. is recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs as the rear seats might not correctly lock into place. The issue may have been caused by improperly tightened cables within the mechanism of the car which prevents the left seat from locking in its upright position. If improperly locked, the seat could move forward during a crash.

Tesla told CNBC in a statement, “During recent internal testing, Tesla determined that a small number of cables in the second row fold-flat seats in some 2016 and 2017 Model X vehicles may need to be adjusted. Although Tesla has not received reports of any issues or accidents relating to this condition, we will be conducting a voluntary recall to inspect the affected vehicles and confirm whether any adjustment is needed.”

Tesla claimed that the issue can be easily repaired with the company’s mobile repair service, or that owners can take their cars to a licensed Tesla Service Center. Tesla has currently reported no injuries from the malfunction after the issue was discovered during internal testing.