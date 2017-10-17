Anthony Scaramucci-Linked Twitter Account Posts, Then Deletes Holocaust Poll

The Scaramucci Post, a Twitter account linked to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, tweeted a poll on Tuesday asking how many Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

The Jerusalem Post reports that The Scaramucci Post tweeted a poll from their own Twitter account titled, “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?” The poll allowed Twitter users to select a number of options ranging between less than one million to more than five million.

The poll was deleted shortly afterward, and The Scaramucci Post account tweeted a screenshot of the poll along with an explanation for the post:

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

Lance Laifer, whose Twitter bio lists him as the CEO of Old Forge Media Management, was blamed for posting the poll and has since apologized. He claimed the poll was intended to highlight the general public’s ignorance of facts relating to the Holocaust.

This is @lancelaifer and I apologize if anyone was offended by the Holocaust poll. — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust. I take full responsibility for it. — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted that sources close to Scaramucci claim he was furious about the post:

Source close to @Scaramucci says he’s “furious” about Holocaust-denying tweet. It will be taken down as soon as possible…1/2 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 17, 2017

2/2 and “he’s going to take immediate disciplinary action. At least one person is getting fired.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 17, 2017

Arthur Schwartz, Scaramucci’s friend who has previously been quoted as his PR rep, also took issue with the poll in a number of tweets. Schwartz did, however, seem to call out Laifer directly rather than Scaramucci. Replying to Laifer’s tweet that the poll wasn’t meant to offend anyone, Schwartz stated, “The problem is that you’re not offended by it.”

The problem is that you're not offended by it. https://t.co/PygoGXv8IQ — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 17, 2017

When Laifer claimed that the poll was an attempt to highlight the lack of education around the Holocaust, Schwartz replied, “But it ended up highlighting @lancelaifer’s ignorance instead. And embarrassed Anthony & people associated with him. Just stop.”

But it ended up highlighting @lancelaifer’s ignorance instead. And embarrassed Anthony & people associated with him. Just stop. https://t.co/i8HIHuBcg3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 17, 2017

The Scaramucci Post Twitter account continues to retweet tweets defending the poll.

If anything, this highlights how many people still don’t know what happened during the Holocaust. #Neverforget https://t.co/R198xkrg2G — The Kolbert Report (@KolbertReport) October 17, 2017