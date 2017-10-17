Google Maps Removes Calorie-Burning Cupcake Counter over Complaints About Fat Shaming

Google Maps has removed a feature that informed users how many calories they could burn by walking, which took the form of counting how many cupcakes would be burned off based on the distance, following complaints by users that claimed it was “triggering.”

According to the Telegraph, “Users have reacted badly to cupcake metric on social media describing it as ‘shaming’ and some saying it could be a trigger for people suffering from eating disorders.”

In a post on Twitter, Taylor Lorenz, a reporter for the Hill and Mic, called the feature “triggering.”

“I guess Google maps now automatically shows you how many calories you’d burn if you walk somewhere instead of driving. Oh my god and if you click walking directions it auto tells you how much food you’d burn off what the fuck,” Lorenz proclaimed. “Also it looks like there’s no way to turn this feature off what the hell. Do they realize how extremely triggering something like this is for ppl who have had eating disorders? Not to mention just generally shamey.”

In a response, Priya Tew, a member of the Association of UK Dietitians, also called the feature “triggering,” adding it could make users feel “shamed.”

“Although it is good to encourage people to walk more, having the calories used on Google Maps does not seem to be the best way to do this… Firstly it encourages competition, trying to burn more calories each day which could be triggering for some people who have a tendency to over-exercise,” Tew declared. “Secondly it could make people feel shamed that they have not walked far enough or burned enough calories. If people want to count their calories then they should be given the option to do this, rather than it being enforced.”

