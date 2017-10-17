Report: Google A.I. Writes Better Machine-Learning Code Than the Humans Who Created It

Google’s artificial intelligence can reportedly make better machine-learning code than the humans who made it.

According to The Next Web, “Google’s AutoML system recently produced a series of machine-learning codes with higher rates of efficiency than those made by the researchers themselves.”

advertisement

“Google made machines capable of replicating their own programming. And those machines can do in hours what takes the best human programmers weeks or months,” they explained. “Even scarier, AutoML is better at coding machine-learning systems than the researchers who made it. In an image recognition task it reached record a high 82 percent accuracy. Even in some of the most complex AI tasks, its self-created code is superior to humans; it can mark multiple points within an image with 42 percent accuracy compared to human-made software’s 39.”

In their report, The Next Web referenced the self-replicating killer robots in the Terminator movies, adding, “This isn’t the beginning of Skynet or anything spooky like that, we’re not on the verge of the singularity (self-aware machines), but we are leaps closer to revealing AI’s potential to accelerate the technology timeline.”

Last month, it was reported that artificial intelligence can predict whether your relationship will last based on how you speak to your partner, while last week, PornHub revealed an algorithm that will be able to detect actors and sex acts in porn videos before listing them.

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously predicted that artificial intelligence will be the cause of World War 3, Google’s Head of AI, John Giannandrea, claimed spreading fear about AI is “unwarranted,” and “irresponsible.”

“There’s a huge amount of unwarranted hype around A.I. right now,” he declared. “This leap into, ‘Somebody is going to produce a superhuman intelligence and then there’s going to be all these ethical issues’ is unwarranted and borderline irresponsible.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.