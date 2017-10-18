Report: Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Student Caught in Raunchy Snapchat Video

A California teacher accused of having sex with an underage student allegedly appeared in a raunchy Snapchat video wearing nothing but a “shirt and panties.”

Samantha Lee Ciotta, 32, of Banning, faces additional charges after her initial arrest September 20 for unlawful sex with a minor and copulation with a person under 18 after authorities discovered the recording, Patch.com reported.

advertisement

Ciotta, who is a married mother of two, taught the underage student English at Beaumont High School at the time the video was recorded.

The Daily Mail reported that the footage was filmed on an iPhone Ciotta and her husband paid for.

According to police documents obtained by Patch, another student saw the explicit video on Snapchat in August and asked the victim who posted it if “Mrs. Ciotta” was featured in the video.

“Yes … Bro, I’m gettin’ in deep … been f—— (Ciotta) and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks (at her house),” the teen reportedly replied.

A second teen in the video tipped an adult off that Ciotta had sex with a student, documents show.

“If [police] have her phone, then they will find out,” the second teen reportedly added.

Ciotta allegedly had sex with the teen over several months after she taught his freshman English class, the New York Post reported.

Police documents show that the former English teacher allegedly began the illicit relationship with the 14-year-old student after she noticed the “disruptive” student was failing her English class.

Beaumont Unified School District officials contacted police after they were made aware of the video September 1 as well as rumors that the teacher had been half-naked with her alleged victim and other students.

Authorities arrested Ciotta September 20, but she posted $150,000 worth of bail and was released the next day, Fox News reported.

Ciotta’s husband Scott was awarded temporary sole custody of the couple’s two young children. He filed for divorce October 4.