Ted Cruz Posts Zodiac Killer Letter on Twitter

by Charlie Nash18 Oct 20170

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) posted a picture of one of the Zodiac Killer’s letters on Twitter, Wednesday, in reference to conspiracy theories that claim he is the serial killer.

Cruz posted the letter in response to a post by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), with his reply immediately going viral on the social network ahead of his debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) tonight.

Conspiracy theories and memes have often joked that Cruz is the Zodiac Killer, based on old police sketches of the serial killer, who was never caught.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.

