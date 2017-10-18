Ted Cruz Posts Zodiac Killer Letter on Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) posted a picture of one of the Zodiac Killer’s letters on Twitter, Wednesday, in reference to conspiracy theories that claim he is the serial killer.
Cruz posted the letter in response to a post by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), with his reply immediately going viral on the social network ahead of his debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) tonight.
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 18, 2017
Conspiracy theories and memes have often joked that Cruz is the Zodiac Killer, based on old police sketches of the serial killer, who was never caught.
