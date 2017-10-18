Twitter Shuts Down Conservative Patriotic Journalist Network Auto-Tweets

Twitter has removed the ability for conservative users to send out automated tweets using a service created by the Patriotic Journalist Network (PJNet).

According to Slate, “The app helped users build tweets with prewritten text and pictures and allowed them to post the tweets on a consistent schedule, even multiple times in an hour,” which could allow users “to reach an audience of hundreds of thousands of accounts.”

“The app was accessible through the PJNet website, which prominently features links leading to a page that allowed you to authorize the app on your account,” they explained, adding, “If you try to click on the links now, though, you’ll be taken to a Twitter error page.”

Before Twitter removed the ability for users to post using the feature, the group of users were able to hold “hashtag rallies” where “members coordinate with each other to send out a mass of tweets on a particular topic.” Slate noted PJNet “received gratitude” and endorsements from a variety of politicians, including Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA), and Judge Roy Moore.

“Twitter decides the rules. We don’t. We are a guest at their dinner table,” proclaimed PJNet founder Mark Prasek following Twitter’s crackdown. “If your account is suspended, you can’t possibly be on the field of play waging the battle that we are in.”

Twitter has repeatedly banned conservative and libertarian users both permanently and temporarily from its platform.

Last month, two popular right-wing transgender commentators were permanently suspended from the social network, while former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos, Breitbart London Editor Raheem Kassam, free speech social network Gab, pro-Trump commentator Pizza Party Ben, political commentator Instapundit, and former Muslim and anti-female genital mutilation activist Shazia Hobbs have all received temporary or permanent bans from Twitter.

