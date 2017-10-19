Turning Point USA Activists Wear Diapers to Protest Safe Space Culture

A group of Turning Point USA activists at Kent State is facing a massive online backlash after wearing diapers on campus to protest safe space culture.

Safe spaces are for children. pic.twitter.com/OSsETyDbC4 — TPUSA at Kent State (@TPUSAatKent) October 19, 2017

As a part of an activism effort at Kent State University by the school’s Turning Point USA chapter, students donned adult diapers and plugged their mouth with pacifiers. One student, whose bare legs were exposed from his adult-diaper down, took small sips from a sippy cup as he posed for photos. In another photo, he sprawled out like a child on the ground, pacifier in mouth, while he drew in a coloring book.

Photos from the event were posted on the chapter’s Twitter page under the caption, “safe spaces are for children.” The stunt was relentlessly mocked.

please don't continue to wear diapers it's thwarting my attempt to do cultural marxism — Cuvfefe Season🎃👻😈 (@AllezLesBoulez) October 19, 2017

so you guys were just looking for an excuse to wear diapers, yeah? — Rob👻Boo-sseau (@robrousseau) October 19, 2017

I'm now convinced that TPUSA is a next level satire project. — erik ☭ (@thoughtxriot) October 19, 2017

Ah yes, the libs have been greatly owned by these Kent State men in diapers and binkies. GREATLY OWNED https://t.co/4juaBStQbR — Danny (@dannyjunior) October 19, 2017

Speaking to Breitbart News, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk argued that the organization’s opposition to safe space culture has been consistent.

“We support all of our chapters to do innovative and creative activism events,” Kirk said. Some ideas work great, others get mixed reaction. We are strong opponents of the safe space, micro-aggression, trigger warning culture that has been created on campuses. The efficacy remains to be seen but the message is consistent.”